UConn’s Paige Bueckers shares sweet Jana El Alfy birthday message with candid photos
Paige Bueckers is back to enjoying life as a college student.
Early in September, the UConn Huskies basketball star was seen working her fit game at New York Fashion Week in a crazy ‘Spiderwoman’ outfit, and wore a spectacular colorful ensemble full of “butterflies” where she flexed her abs.
The redshirt senior has been quite busy off the court lately from NYFW to the US Open, where she was spotted chilling in Coco Gauff’s player suite. Before that she got back to campus for the start of school, where she almost impaled herself with a power drill building dorm room furniture.
The 22 year old, whose birthday is October 20, celebrated teammate and roommate Jana El Alfy’s 19th birthday with a sweet post on her Instagram account.
El Alfy enrolled as a freshman at UConn in 2022-2023 and did not compete, and last year redshirted during the season. She’s a member of the Egyptian national basketball team.
While El Alfy is looking to make her mark on the college game, Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 pick for next April’s WNBA draft. Last season she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Off the court, the UConn guard is just as successful. She currently makes $1.4 million per year in NIL money, according to On3’s Women’s Top 100 NIL Rankings. She’s made $5.1 million overall and only ranks behind Livvy Dunne for women.
Despite all the money, she’s still a college girl just having fun with her roommates and friends. These are the memories Bueckers and El Alfy will take with them forever.
