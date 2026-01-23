Josh Jacobs' gf Ashaley Taunts Bears Fans Kissing Packers Star in Poolside Bikini

Sorry Chicago Bears fans. Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs and model and influencer Ash Kaashh (Ashaley) are officially dating.

Since December, fans believed Ashaley and Bears superstar quarterback Caleb Williams were an item, especially when she was seen at the Bears game vs. the Packers doing the Bear claw hand gesture.

RELATED: Caleb Williams Rumored GF Ashaley Drops Big Clue She’s Dating Josh Jacobs

Boy, did we all have it wrong as she was at those games for someone else that shockingly came to light this week when Jacobs dropped this video holding Ashaley’s hand on the beach on his Snapchat.

Ash Kaash and Packers RB Josh Jacobs are reportedly dating pic.twitter.com/bAgH85g1be — StunPlay (@604town) January 22, 2026

The heart hands emoji was quite telling, too, that they are in a relationship.

RELATED: Jordan Love's Wife Ronika Causes Packers QB to Lose his Mind With Her Hawaii Look

Josh Jacobs/Snapchat

Ashaely makes it official on IG

Now, there’s no doubt as she posted a picture of her in Jacobs showing PDA in the pool.

Ashaley and Jacobs in the pool together. | Ash Kaashh/Instagram

That’s one way to taunt Bears fans.

Ashaley also talked a bunch of smack on X about the whole misconception on who she was really dating.

Y’all tea been straight piss, anyways ♾️💚🤞🏽 https://t.co/FjpJwowsZu — ashaley 🦋 (@ash_kaashh) January 23, 2026

Jacobs is 27 years old and Ashaley 28.

Packers fans had all kinds of fun on social media with the news yesterday as you’d probably expect.

Caleb no doubt can point to the scoreboard and the last two games he broke the Packers’ hearts at the end of games with the most recent one in the Wild Card victory after the Bears were down 21-3 at halftime.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Congratulations to Jacobs and Ash Kaashh on their viral new relationship.

We can’t wait to see this rivarly game next season.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama