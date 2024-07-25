The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink reveals hidden talent, mom's best advice, her best dressed

In a burning questions social media post, the LA Sparks style-maven rookie discloses some fun facts.

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Brink is keeping herself busy as she recovers from her ACL injury.

Whether it’s dressing up for a swanky fashion event at the SoHo House in Malibu or putting together dance routines with teammates and her teammates’ daughters, the Los Angeles Sparks rookie continues to build her social media brand.

In her most recent Instagram post, Brink reveals some fun facts about herself answering some quick-hitting burning questions.

We’ll give you the TL;DR version.

What is her hidden talent? Juggling.

If not basketball, what sport would she play? Volleyball.

Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink, and Rae Burrell
LA Sparks guard Lexie Brown (left), forward Cameron Brink (center) and guard Rae Burrell pose during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What does Brink listen to? Nicki Minaj or Kendrick Lamar.

Best piece of advice from her mom: be nice to everybody.

Her best dressed? Seattle Storms’ Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Jul 20, 2022: Skylar Diggins-Smith arrives on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

That’s certainly high praise for Diggins-Smith given the wide-range of fashion A-listers there are in the WNBA, including Brink herself. Fellow rookie style sensation Angel Reese named Brink one of her favorites.

Hopefully Brink will soon be posting herself back on the court with less questions and more action.

