Cameron Brink reveals hidden talent, mom's best advice, her best dressed
Cameron Brink is keeping herself busy as she recovers from her ACL injury.
Whether it’s dressing up for a swanky fashion event at the SoHo House in Malibu or putting together dance routines with teammates and her teammates’ daughters, the Los Angeles Sparks rookie continues to build her social media brand.
In her most recent Instagram post, Brink reveals some fun facts about herself answering some quick-hitting burning questions.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss
We’ll give you the TL;DR version.
What is her hidden talent? Juggling.
If not basketball, what sport would she play? Volleyball.
What does Brink listen to? Nicki Minaj or Kendrick Lamar.
Best piece of advice from her mom: be nice to everybody.
Her best dressed? Seattle Storms’ Skylar Diggins-Smith.
That’s certainly high praise for Diggins-Smith given the wide-range of fashion A-listers there are in the WNBA, including Brink herself. Fellow rookie style sensation Angel Reese named Brink one of her favorites.
Hopefully Brink will soon be posting herself back on the court with less questions and more action.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media