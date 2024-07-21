Cameron Brink dazzles in enchanting white dress for swanky Malibu event
It’s hard to get noticed in Los Angeles amongst all of the celebrities and beautiful people.
Los Angeles Sparks rookie and style icon-in-training Cameron Brink is not only a star in the making, she somehow has become even more popular after her devastating ACL injury last month.
Whether it’s posting TikTok dances with teammate Rickea Jackson or Dearica Hamby’s seven-year-old daughter, slaying it with her fits post surgery, or being self-deprecating by sharing hilarious, heartwarming injury updates, Brink is becoming a starlet away from the court.
RELATED: Cameron Brink dons superhero spandex with LA Sparks legend (PHOTOS)
Tonight, while many of her peers were playing the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, she had an exclusive invite to an Armani bash at the trendy SoHo House Malibu, and Brink came with her A-game.
Her elegant white dress was perfectly accentuated with her hot-pink Armani purse and boyfriend of over three years Ben Felter. The two originally met at Stanford of course.
Fellow WNBA first-year fashion vixen Angel Reese, aka Chi-Town Barbie, gave flowers to Killa Cam by giving her the ultimate compliment: “That’s my Barbie doll,” said Reese at WNBA All-Star media day.
Even at the beach, Brink personified elegance.
