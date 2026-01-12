Cardi B fires off taunt at Chargers after Stefon Diggs, Patriots win

The New England Patriots secured a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Wild Card round on January 11.

While the Patriots weren't firing on all cylinders on offense for most of the game, they still did enough to get the victory. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a quiet night, as he only recorded 2 catches for 16 yards.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While Diggs would surely prefer to be more involved in his team's offensive action, he came to New England to win a championship, and he is now one step closer to doing so.

Diggs is one of the more well-known receivers in football. However, when it comes to pop culture, he's probably more recognized for being the boyfriend of famous musician, Cardi B.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

There were rumors that Diggs and Cardi B were dating in late 2024. These then escalated to public sightings in early 2025, and the two went Instagram official in June.

Now the two are clearly still going strong, as Cardi B has been a strong supporter of Diggs' Patriots squad this season.

Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Cardi B cooks Chargers after Patriots beat them in playoffs

It didn't take Cardi B long to troll the Chargers after the Patriots beat them on January 11, as she posted a video on her Instagram story, saying, "That's what I'm talking about. That's what I'm talking about!

"Take them to Tulum! They want go to to Tulum tonight, on Delta! Put them on Delta!" she added, referencing the common joke that professional athletes go to Mexico right after their respective seasons end. The video was reposted on TMZ's Instagram account.

Hopefully this taunt doesn't backfire on Cardi B later on in the Patriots' playoff run.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

