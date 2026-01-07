Stefon Diggs, Cardi B's constant drama is huge Patriots headache for NFL playoffs

The New England Patriots easily have the most hilarious WAGs contingent across the NFL.

On one side you have Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, who goes viral for wholesome, G-rated things like Bakemas as the Queen of New England. On the other, you have Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, A-list rap star Cardi B, who airs all of their dirty laundry while her boyfriend can't seem to avoid troublesome headlines off the field.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann stuns in perfect Patriots fit for QB’s huge prime-time win

Ann Maye's TikTok cooking videos have become an unlikely spot for Patriots fans' adoration. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Every Patriots, and NFL, fan knows New England will go as far as the possible NFL MVP will take them in only his second year. But the good vibes the locker room genius Mike Vrabel has instilled constantly erode every time the headlines look more like TMZ than Sports Illustrated.

RELATED: Cardi B's rare purse has insane price talking smack in bf Stefon Diggs' Patriots win

Cardi B | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Maye needs Diggs to perform in the postseason

Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) warm up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

If Diggs was Braxton Berrios, more famous as Alix Earle's ex-boyfriend, there is a good chance that the Patriots would have already released the 32-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler.

But Diggs is New England's only real threat at wide receiver, and Maye needs his big-play ability if the Pats are going to make a Super Bowl run. To put it in perspective, Diggs' team-leading 1,013 receiving yards surpassed the next wide receiver on the team, Kayshon Boutte, by 462 yards. Big-time tight end Hunter Henry was second on the team with 768 yards.

RELATED: Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in knee-high boots fit before big SNF Patriots game

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates with running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Which brings up back to the constant circus that is Diggs and Cardi B, with the latest being the rap superstar clapping back at Diggs' most recent accuser yesterday. It has unfortunately been a common theme of the season while the "WAP" hitmaker welcomed their newborn son in November.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

It's fantastic content for a reality show, but not so much for an NFL team trying to win a Lombardi Trophy for the a record-setting seventh time.

Cardi B is CONFIDENT that Stefon Diggs did NOT get physical with his accuser. pic.twitter.com/6NYVP1UUf1 — Pats Planet 🪐 (@PatsPlanet_) January 6, 2026

If anyone can keep the huge distraction in check, it's Vrabel

Dec. 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel high-five prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The timing of the mic'd up clip on the sidelines between Vrabel and Diggs released by the Patriots yesterday certainly feels intentional.

"I can throw some blocks if you need," Diggs quips.

"You need to shut the f**k up," Vrabel retorts.

The tone is playful, and the Patriots want to convey to fans, and probably the Los Angeles Chargers, their first-round opponent in the NFL Wild Card round, that Diggs is not a distraction.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and Stefon Diggs’ relationship is awesome 😂



Diggs: “I can throw some blocks if you need.”



Vrabel: “You need to shut the f**k up.”



Diggs: “I’m ready to block.”



Vrabel: “250 yards, you haven’t blocked once.”



(🎥 @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/mYnD7BOtW7 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) January 6, 2026

Maye's bestie, rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell, praised Vrabel for being able to connect with many different kinds of personalities.

"I don't ever want to have to play for anybody else," Campbell concluded.

Will Campbell on coach Mike Vrabel:



“I don’t ever want to have to play for anybody else.”

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/TChPRRNmH8 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) January 5, 2026

Vrabel, though, is probably sick of dealing with the constant Diggs-Cardi B distractions heading into the playoffs.

Time will tell if it's a headache too big to overcome.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party