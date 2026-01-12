Drake Maye’s wife Ann drops wordless flex after Patriots’ playoff win
The New England Patriots secured their first playoff win since their Super Bowl LIII victory in 2019, beating the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 16-3 at Gillette Stadium on January 11.
Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye shone in the win, completing 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception while adding 66 rushing yards on 10 carries.
While Maye has become a superstar because of his abilities on the field, he has endeared himself to football fans because of his wholesome, family-first personality. And the comments he made when asked about his family attending Sunday's playoff win speak to this.
“Yeah, my parents come to every game, so they're always here. And my three brothers were here, which is pretty cool, all three of 'em being here. It's just special sharing these moments with them. Going home, probably playing ping-pong until 1:30, or doing something with those guys. So having them in the house, it's cool. Three of my best friends," Maye said, per an X post from Tom Caroll.
"Obviously Ann Michael, can’t forget about her," Maye added, referring to his wife.
No Patriots fan could forget about Maye's wife, Ann Michael, as she is equally as beloved as Maye.
Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael lets photo speak volumes after Patriots playoff victory
Ann Michael Maye was in attendance for the Patriots' playoff win on Sunday night. And after the game, she soaked up the victory with an Instagram post that showed Gillette Stadium's scoreboard saying, "Patriots win".
Ann Michael didn't need any words to make this flex speak volumes. And she's hoping to make a similar post when the Patriots play next weekend.
