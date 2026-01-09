Carson Beck's Miami run is insane vs. fellow NFL QBs CJ Stroud, Bryce Young
Carson Beck has led the Miami Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after spending five years with the Georgia Bulldogs. While he’s still in college playing for that natty after all those seasons, two of his fellow recruiting class QBs will be playing in the NFL Wild Card Round.
That shows you how long the 23-year-old Beck has been in college.
The class of 2020 four-star recruit sat behind Stetson Bennett at Georgia where the team won back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023. Beck may have led them to a third if not for a bad elbow injury during the first half of the SEC Championship Game.
Now, he can get Miami back on top for the first time since the 2001 season (won in 2002) after his heroics in the Fiesta Bowl semifinals agasint the Ole Miss Rebels.
Beck and the Hurricanes await the winner of the tonight’s Peach Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers, and will play at in front of the home fans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, January 19.
Class of 2020 NFL QBs in the spotlight in Wild Card games
While Beck is preparing for his big game, two other QBs in his class have upcoming NFL playoff games.
1. Bryce Young — 5-star recruit Alabama Crimson Tide
Now with the Carolina Panthers the past three seasons, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be going against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
Young, 24, was widely considered the top QB recruit in the country out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California.
He was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2. C.J. Stroud — 5-star, Ohio State Buckeyes
Stroud, also 24, was a Heisman finalist in both 2021 and 2022, and like Young is from Southern Cali at Rancho Cucamonga High.
Stroud, now with the Houston Texans and also for the past three seasons, takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Monday night.
Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft behind Young.
Beck’s final college game
Beck will be joining the two 2020 recruits in the pros after his final college game in the national championship.
