Who is the cast of the rumored Chiefs WAGs reality show?
IsThe Real WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs about to hit Chiefs Kingdom? A Bravo reality show about the wives and girlfriends of the NFL team is reportedly in production — and several high-profile partners of the players are already rumored to be involved.
According to People – though the full cast has yet to be determined — wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancé Chariah Gordon is one of the potential stars of the show, which is currently in development. So is Sheawna Weathersby, who shares two kids with defensive tackle Chris Jones.
"There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around,” a source told the outlet on Friday, October 5.
“It's very much a work in progress," the insider added.
While Taylor Swift fans are dying to know whether the pop star will be a part of the potential series in any way — considering she has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for over a year — there is no word on her involvement either way. Same goes for Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her third child with legendary quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Regardless of any reality TV appearances, Swift has proved herself a dedicated supporter of Kelce’s since Day 1, debuting their romance at the Chiefs’ September 2023 game against the Chicago Bears.
One year later, and the 14-time Grammy winner is rooting just as hard this NFL season — cheering on her boyfriend at two of their four games so far this season: the Chiefs’ September match-ups against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
