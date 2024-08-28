Chicago Bears rookie’s heartbreaking moment in front of mom goes viral (VIDEO)
The Chicago Bears have been the talk of the offseason. The hype in the Windy City is real with No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams at quarterback. The team got a publicity boost as well from Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens. For the last month the Bears have been exposed to a national audience on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.
Tuesday was the final cut day for NFL teams as they trimmed the roster down to the final 53-man squads. Ian Wheeler, a rookie running back out of Howard, was hoping to be one of those 53 for the Bears. In a heartbreaking twist, Wheeler injured his knee in the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’d later learn it’s a season-ending ACL injury and his dream of making an NFL team will have to wait.
The moment Wheeler received the devastating news his mom was there to console him and lift his spirits. The scene is absolutely gut-wrenching.
Fans were moved by the moment and took to social media.
Here’s to a speedy recovery for Wheeler.
