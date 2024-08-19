Simone Biles Summed Up First Bears Game With Two Words, and Two Special Photos
The GOAT had a blast cheering on her husband.
Simone Biles was in Chicago over the weekend attending her first Bears game to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, who is in his first year with the team after spending the 2023 season with the Packers.
Speaking of the Packers, Biles was seen at the game wearing a jacket with Green Bay's logo all over it, which annoyed some fans in Chicago. But Biles had a great reason to wear it, because it had images of her husband all over it.
Biles, who won four more Olympic medals (including three golds) a few weeks ago in Paris, seemed to love her time at Soldier field as she shared a two-word message ("bear down") and two special photos from her day:
Making things even better, the Bears blew out the Bengals, 27-3.
