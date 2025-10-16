Chicago Sky has awkward reaction to Angel Reese’s Victoria’s Secret post given drama
Angel Reese had quite the night off the basketball court walking the runway as a headliner at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Even the Chicago Sky took notice.
Reese is always the fashion queen whether it’s off the court like her eye-popping black fit meeting Terence Crawford before his fight with Canelo Alvarez, or her head-turning sideline look for a Sky game.
Reese was honored to be the first major athlete to do the fashion show and shared that honor with gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee on Wednesday night. Reese crushed it with her angle wings and lingerie on the runway like a seasoned model veteran.
The two-time WNBA All-Star Reese had a season full of turmoil from missing 14 games and even being suspended for a half for making comments determental to the Sky team — she wasn’t shy about her frustration with the team’s talent level and future. They’d finish 10-34 on the season.
Despite all that, the team account totally gave her props for her VS fit and catwalk, dropping the heart eyes emojis on this Reese Instagram post,
You can see other athlete like Ilona Maher and Paige Bueckers also commented.
It was an awkward reaction given how the season ended for Reese and the team, but it’s good to see the official Sky account showing her love on a non-basketball accomplishment.
