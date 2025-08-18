The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why Angel Reese's Michael Jordan comparison statement is beyond absurd

It's been a disaster of a season for Angel Reese's WNBA team, the Chicago Sky. So her comments don't have the best timing.

Matthew Graham

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago.
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Angel Reese is never too far from the headlines.

I've defended the embattled second-year WNBA star in the past, especially given the former LSU national champion receives way too much hate from the pro-Caitlin Clark camp, and vice versa with the pro-Angel Reese advocats doing the same in return. Heck, even former First Lady Michelle Obama weighed in.

Angel Reese
Aug 3, 2025; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, while promoting her new Reebok signature kicks, the Angel Reese 1s, the 23-year-old two-time Chicago Sky All-Star made an absurd comparison to the NBA GOAT and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan's most lasting legacy, his behemoth Jordan brand for Nike, which has made him a multi-billionaire.

"Just like how they wear Jordans everywhere," Reese said. "I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just be a household name."

Why this statement is so absurd

Michael Jordan
Phil Jackson entered the 1997-98 season knowing it would be his last with the Bulls. Michael Jordan insisted he wouldn't play for any other coach. / Anne Ryan, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's great to have such a lofty goal away from the court, especially for WNBA players like Reese who are ridiculously underpaid. But this is a delusional statement.

The Jordan brand dynasty will never be replicated. Ever. It made $7 billion for Nike in 2024, one of the only sneaker lines to have an increase in sales year-over-year coming out of the Covid boom. It has made the six-time NBA champion and five-time league MVP worth $3 billion, with no living athlete even close. Just ask Tiger Woods.

Jordan built that empire during a time where MJ was "His Airness," and without social media and now AI and limitless choices with whatever comes next, no athlete will ever dominate the pop culture landscape like Jordan did.

The reality for Reese

Angel Reese
Jul 29, 2025; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese claps during warm-ups prior to the Sky's game against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The multi-year deal that Reese inked with Reebok is estimated to be worth about $1 million annually, and while Chi-Town Barbie is certainly a fashion influencer that is making a fantastic living beyond her meager WNBA rookie contract, paying her only $74,909 this season, it's beyond absurd to make such a comparison. (Not to mention the Sky is falling, yes pun intended, as they sit only one place above last.)

Reese also makes a reported $250,000 annually for the 3-on-3 Unrivaled summer league in Miami, including the additional $50,000 bonus she earned last season for winning the inaugural title. She also has deals with McDonald's and naturally, Reese's Pieces.

Reese is estimated to have a net worth around $2-$3 million, which she says is "inaccurate." It's great to have goals, and Reese has never been shy to express her opinions about wanting to be generationaly great.

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark
May 17, 2025; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

But no offense to Reese, her rival Clark is the most famous face in the W by far, and it's not even close based on ratings and her endorsement deal values, with the Indiana Fever phenom's Nike deal reportedly worth $28 million over eight years.

The Jordan brand is at $7 billion. MJ is worth $3 billion. Enough said.

Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods
October 6, 2009; USA Team member Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan watch on the 11th tee during the practice round of the President's Cup golf tournament at Harding Park Golf Course. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

