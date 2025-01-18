The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s purse dog not happy with crack of dawn workouts

Gracie is ready for today's Divisional Round. But first, a workout is in order, whether her dog likes it or not.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured), during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured), during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL playoffs are underway, and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is bound to slay with her fit today. But first, a workout is in order, and this morning, she was joined by a special guest.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Today, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from the gym. Only this time, she wasn’t in the photo, as she allowed her teacup Pomeranian named Yeti to take center stage. 

Yeti, despite being the star of the photo, wasn’t pleased, as the workout session was early in the morning.

“Looking at me like ‘please take me back to the bed,’” wrote Gracie in text over the photo of a begrudged Yeti. Yeti, however, looks adorable as she is seated upon a workout machine.

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt shares adorable photo of her begrudged dog, Yeti, in the gym for an early morning workout on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Gracie is expected to appear at the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans today, as part of the NFL Divisional Round. Also expected to appear is Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In a recent interview with People, Gracie shared how she felt about Swift attending Chiefs games.

"It's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” said Gracie. “She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine.”

Gracie Hunt 2024
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans can tune in to watch the Chiefs VS. Texans game today beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

