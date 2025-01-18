Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s purse dog not happy with crack of dawn workouts
NFL playoffs are underway, and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is bound to slay with her fit today. But first, a workout is in order, and this morning, she was joined by a special guest.
Today, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from the gym. Only this time, she wasn’t in the photo, as she allowed her teacup Pomeranian named Yeti to take center stage.
Yeti, despite being the star of the photo, wasn’t pleased, as the workout session was early in the morning.
“Looking at me like ‘please take me back to the bed,’” wrote Gracie in text over the photo of a begrudged Yeti. Yeti, however, looks adorable as she is seated upon a workout machine.
Gracie is expected to appear at the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans today, as part of the NFL Divisional Round. Also expected to appear is Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
In a recent interview with People, Gracie shared how she felt about Swift attending Chiefs games.
"It's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” said Gracie. “She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine.”
Fans can tune in to watch the Chiefs VS. Texans game today beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
