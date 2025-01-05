The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt flexes loud rainbow dress on vacation as Chiefs freeze en route to Denver

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress is enjoying a sun-soaked Mexican vacation while the team languished on the KC runway. The winner is clear. The dress, maybe not.

Matthew Graham

Sep 29, 2024; Gracie Hunt with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium
Sep 29, 2024; Gracie Hunt with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt is keeping her 2024 hot streak going into 2025.

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been enjoying a magical vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her family and boyfriend Cody Keith throughout the holiday season, culminating in an epic New Year's Eve celebration with a very PDA kiss to ring in another year of good times.

RELATED: Ava Hunt wears identical strapless dress as sister Gracie on tropical vacation

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

And who could blame her? The 25-year-old influencer and aspiring designer has become a household name on NFL sidelines for her fantastic fits, and throughout her time in the tropical paradise south of the border, she's been nailing her vacation ensembles along with younger sister Ava Hunt, also an SMU Mustangs cheerleader.

So while the Chiefs, with the AFC No. 1 seed already locked up, were stranded on the runway en route to play the Denver Broncos thanks to rapid ice accumulation, the Hunts were enjoying the warm sunshine. If there were to be any knock on Gracie, it might have been her loud rainbow fit that she sported tonight with Keith dutifully by her side.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt crushes white-hot sheer minidress stunner on NYE family vacation

Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The oldest child of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Chiefs, still makes it work. It's just that she sets the bar so high. This one didn't fit The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's Gracie standards.

Earlier in the day, the Hunts and Keith volunteered at the Ministerio Infantil La Ballena, a Christian childcare center in Cabo.

Gracie Hunt
Tavia Hunt/Instagram

It's great to see that the Hunts do go out of their way to give back, and this might have been their last day to soak up the warm sunshine before heading back to the frigid temperatures of Kansas City for a historic three-peat run. (And with a private jet, there's a very good chance they'll be braving the freezing weather on the sidelines in Denver.)

Or with the No. 1 seed secure, Gracie might sit this one out with a longer stay in Cabo. And like we said earlier, who could blame her?

Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
