Gracie Hunt flexes loud rainbow dress on vacation as Chiefs freeze en route to Denver
Gracie Hunt is keeping her 2024 hot streak going into 2025.
The Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been enjoying a magical vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her family and boyfriend Cody Keith throughout the holiday season, culminating in an epic New Year's Eve celebration with a very PDA kiss to ring in another year of good times.
And who could blame her? The 25-year-old influencer and aspiring designer has become a household name on NFL sidelines for her fantastic fits, and throughout her time in the tropical paradise south of the border, she's been nailing her vacation ensembles along with younger sister Ava Hunt, also an SMU Mustangs cheerleader.
So while the Chiefs, with the AFC No. 1 seed already locked up, were stranded on the runway en route to play the Denver Broncos thanks to rapid ice accumulation, the Hunts were enjoying the warm sunshine. If there were to be any knock on Gracie, it might have been her loud rainbow fit that she sported tonight with Keith dutifully by her side.
The oldest child of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Chiefs, still makes it work. It's just that she sets the bar so high. This one didn't fit The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's Gracie standards.
Earlier in the day, the Hunts and Keith volunteered at the Ministerio Infantil La Ballena, a Christian childcare center in Cabo.
It's great to see that the Hunts do go out of their way to give back, and this might have been their last day to soak up the warm sunshine before heading back to the frigid temperatures of Kansas City for a historic three-peat run. (And with a private jet, there's a very good chance they'll be braving the freezing weather on the sidelines in Denver.)
Or with the No. 1 seed secure, Gracie might sit this one out with a longer stay in Cabo. And like we said earlier, who could blame her?
