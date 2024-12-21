Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reveals secrets behind wowing on NFL sidelines (EXCLUSIVE)
It's only fitting that the one of the Chiefs' colors is Christmas red.
As the holidays are underway, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is prioritizing three things — family, fashion, and football.
Gracie — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and director of the Chiefs Women's Organization Tavia Hunt — has turned heads during the franchise's quest for a never-before-seen NFL three-peat, showing up to every game day with a signature outfit. Much like the world's most famous WAG Taylor Swift, she’s become a household name in the realm of sports fashion.
Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Gracie has maintained her Southern values as she quickly rises to fame. The 25-year-old often begins and ends each day with prayer, and allows her faith to guide her in the time between.
Back in October, Gracie and Tavia hosted the 13th annual Chiefs Style Lounge, where Gracie displayed game day dresses and items from her new collection. The following month, she announced a collaboration with Erin Andrews as part of the NFL reporter's WEAR fashion line.
We chat with Gracie on a day where she has a bit of free time — which, given her hectic schedule, seems like a rare occurrence these days. While balancing so many projects sounds stressful, Gracie has her eyes on the full picture — and remains grounded by the support of her parents, as well as her younger sister, Ava, and little brother, Knobel.
Hi Gracie! Where are you today, and what are you doing?
Today I'm in Dallas, and it's been a busy day of meetings, packing, and unpacking. With the football season schedule, we're always on the go.
What do you think has been the key to the Chiefs' success this season?
I'd say it starts at the top, with my dad and his work ethic, his humility, and his leadership. And then from there, with excellent leadership from Chiefs president, Mark Donovan on the business side, and then on the football side, you have coaching. Andy Reid and [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach, who just are all incredibly talented and gifted at what they do. Not to mention the leadership that you have on the field with [quarterback] Patrick [Mahomes] — the combination of all those things just really makes for a culture of excellence in all things.
What have been some of your favorite game day looks from this season?
I have loved so many of the game-day looks. I love football and I love fashion, as you know. But I'd have to say that my favorites are definitely the WEAR by Erin Andrews and Gracie Hunt collab pieces. It's been such a fun journey to get to design pieces and then see them come to life on game day — not just on me, but on so many female fans. And to see how much they love the pieces has really made me so happy.
Having ventured into the design side and business side of fashion, what would you say has been the biggest challenge in this new chapter?
It's been uncharted, for the most part. Erin Andrews is one of the few people who's really helped pave the path for women in NFL fashion and sports fashion in general. She designs more than just NFL women's apparel, and I've learned so much from her and the entire WEAR and Fanatics team. But I'd say that because it's a new industry [for me]...there's been so much to learn, but I've loved every second of it.
Do Dallas Cowboys fans ever give you a hard time?
I remember it being difficult going to school in Dallas when the Cowboys had Tony Romo, and were seeing some success. And the Chiefs had some really tough years. I'd say that now, most of my friends are actually Chiefs fans here in Dallas — so Chiefs kingdom knows no bounds.
How do you handle negativity — whether it be online or from football fans?
I'd say that I love that people are so proud of their teams and loyal to their teams. That's what makes the NFL so great, is team loyalty. If everyone cheered for the same team, it wouldn't be nearly as much fun. And that's what makes the NFL so special.
You maintain quite a busy schedule. What does a typical day look like for you?
Part of what I love about what I do is that no two days look identical. I always start my days with an early morning workout, and faith is a huge part of my life. I spend time with the Lord and have quiet time to sort of orient myself and set my day off on the right foot. And then after that, it's a combination of meetings, events, and working on a lot of different projects, which I love. Because I really enjoy staying busy and being challenged by different things. And then during football season, I'm usually traveling every few days, so some form of packing or unpacking is usually involved there too.
When you are in Dallas, where are some of your favorite places to shop and eat?
Catch just opened a Dallas location in November. I've been a couple times. It's one of my family’s favorite places to go for dinner. I love their menu, and they have such such sweet staff and service. So that'd be one I'd definitely recommend.
And then Highland Park village is so beautiful, especially during Christmas time, because it's full of Christmas lights. And I love Tex-Mex. So Mi Cocina is definitely a go-to and a family favorite as well.
Which city would you say has better barbecue — Dallas or Kansas City?
That's easy. It's definitely Kansas City Barbecue. I’d suggest Q39 and Jack Stack.
What are some of your go-to fashion accessories?
I think that it depends on how I want to showcase my team pride. I either start by building around a logoed piece, like one of my WEAR by EAxGH collab pieces, and then building the look around the vibe of that piece. Or I'll go with something that is a little more neutral, and then, add a pop of red with a purse or shoes. It really is fun to mix up.
For fashion trends, what do you think will be in for 2025? What do you think will be out?
I think that patent skin-tight pants are out for a moment. I'm sure they'll come back, as all fashion trends tend to at some point. I think that cargo pants are in to stay for 2025. They're so easy to style and really chic. You can dress them up or down. And then I'd also say that I'm seeing a lot more loose-fit jeans…and low-rise jeans. And it’s so funny, because that's the cycle of fashion. My mom always says she remembers when things were from the 80s and 90s. And when things come in and out of fashion, she's like, “Oh my goodness, we had scrunchies, now you guys all have scrunchies.” But yeah, I'd say those are a few that I think are out and in for 2025.
I think a lot of people admire you for the fact that no matter how busy you are in any given week, family always comes first. How do you ensure that you make time for family?
I think that if you don't have anyone to celebrate life's joys with, then you're missing out. And for me, the people in my family are my ride or dies. They're who I really enjoy sharing and celebrating life's joys with. Whether it's a monthly family dinner or just a phone call, we really try and make an effort with each other. My brother is actually moving to New York next summer, and so it's going to be more difficult to just go grab dinner with him. So I'm really cherishing this time that I have now before I don't get to see him as much, but even when he goes to New York to go chase his dreams, I know he'll be just a phone call away. So phone calls and FaceTimes go a long way as well.