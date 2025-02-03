Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares his cute kid photo with polarizing star athlete
The legend of Patrick Mahomes is only growing. As the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback goes for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win on Sunday, he shard a legendary picture from when he was a kid.
While Mahomes and the Chiefs touched down in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday to prepare for Super Bowl LIX, his wife Brittany was at home having a touching “first” with the couple’s new baby Golden Raye. Patrick hopes it will be a bunch of “firsts” after Sunday’s game.
Mahomes, who will try and defeat Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three Super Bowls, seemed destined for greatness at an early age. On Monday, the two-time NFL MVP posted a picture of himself as a kid with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.
As great as A-Rod was, he certainly is a polarizing figure with his performance-enhancing drugs suspension and scandal that has no doubt kept him out of the MLB Hall of Fame.
Mahomes met Rodriguez when he was young and his father took him to learn from the MLB legend. Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr., played in the MLB for 11 years. Junior was quite the pitcher and baseball player, having played up until his sophomore year at Texas Tech when he chose to focus on football. Good choice.
It’s an epic photo regardless of what anyone thinks of A-Rod. His skills can’t be argued. The legend of Patrick Mahomes continues to grow.
