Brittany Mahomes posts mom hang teasing baby Golden glimpse on 'beautiful day'
It’s Super Bowl LIX week for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and the team has arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, back home wife Brittany Mahomes had an adorable first moment with the couple’s new baby Golden Raye.
The superstar quarterback and his wife welcomed Golden Raye on January 12 in the most adorable social media post, and gave us the first tiny glimpse of her in a football onesie. Brittany also showed off her special nursery with all kinds of golden touches to it.
While the couple’s two other kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2, are having a blast with their own adorable moments while playing with insanely awesome toys, mom had a special moment with Golden she shared on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “What a beautiful day it is wow 😍 Golden girl sees the sun for the first time today 🤣.”
How cute. We still can’t wait to fully see Golden.
Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts in Texas and tied the knot finally in 2022.
When Brittany isn’t busy with the kids, she’s trying to figure out her Super Bowl LIX fit in her insane walk-in closet.
Patrick and Brittany both hope for a golden outcome come Sunday. Win or lose, these are the real golden moments to cherish.
