Brittany Mahomes stoked for Patrick's Super Bowl hype video as Chiefs chase history

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seems just as fired up as her husband for Super Bowl LIX.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is hyped the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl. So is his wife Brittany.

The All-Pro quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion is about a week and a half away from playing for his fourth overall and an unprecedented third in a row. After the close win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, 32-29, it was all good vibes and celebrations. Brittany and Taylor Swift even shared a touching hug.

Brittany was so fired up after the win she took to social media to defend her man from all the haters all season and even posted a scathing message for “disgusting” Bills fans. She’s even already planning out her New Orleans fit in her ridiculous walk-win closet.

RELATED: Brittany captures adorable kids, Patrick candid moment before Super Bowl LIX

On Wednesday, Patrick shared his own hype video of the Chiefs win to the “Baby I’m Back” song from The Kid LAROI to honor being back in the Super Bowl.

Brittany loved it, posting five 😎 emojis.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

He’s certainly back. The three-time Super Bowl MVP will get his chance at history on February 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles — a team he beat two years ago in the big game to start the streak.

No doubt his No. 1 fan Brittany will be there hyped and cheering on her man.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

