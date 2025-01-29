Brittany Mahomes stoked for Patrick's Super Bowl hype video as Chiefs chase history
Patrick Mahomes is hyped the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl. So is his wife Brittany.
The All-Pro quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion is about a week and a half away from playing for his fourth overall and an unprecedented third in a row. After the close win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, 32-29, it was all good vibes and celebrations. Brittany and Taylor Swift even shared a touching hug.
Brittany was so fired up after the win she took to social media to defend her man from all the haters all season and even posted a scathing message for “disgusting” Bills fans. She’s even already planning out her New Orleans fit in her ridiculous walk-win closet.
On Wednesday, Patrick shared his own hype video of the Chiefs win to the “Baby I’m Back” song from The Kid LAROI to honor being back in the Super Bowl.
Brittany loved it, posting five 😎 emojis.
He’s certainly back. The three-time Super Bowl MVP will get his chance at history on February 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles — a team he beat two years ago in the big game to start the streak.
No doubt his No. 1 fan Brittany will be there hyped and cheering on her man.
