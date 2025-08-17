Erin Andrews crushes black ‘offseason’ dress with husband Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews is getting ready for another season of roaming the sidelines for NFL games on Fox Sports, but first she dropped a vacation flex with her husband Jarret Stoll and her fellow co-worker and podcast co-host Charissa Thompson along with Thompson’s boyfriend.
The 47-year-old Andrews signed an extension with Fox Sports after her contract ended in 2024. She’s been with the network since 2012, and she’s known for her bubbly personality and great questions with star players like Patrick Mahomes.
She’s also super candid on her podcast with Thompson called “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” where she’s talked about her pants catching on fire on the sideline, and worried about how old Mahomes thought she must look with her melting makeup.
On her Instagram, Andrews wrote “🍷🍷 to the offseason” and showed off several vacation photos with hubby Stoll, Thompson and Thompson’s boyfriend Steven Cundari.
It was her summer black dress, though, that really stood out while posing with all of them on another night.
Andrews and the two-time Los Angeles Kings player Stoll, who is now an analyst with the team, have been married since 2017. Thompson and her man have been together since 2022.
It looks like the two ladies are enjoying their time before football takes over.
