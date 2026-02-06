Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Culpo Causes Stir At NFL Honors In White Dress

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn't have the 2024-25 season that he or anybody else was hoping for.

The former Stanford Cardinals standout dealt with significant leg injuries that kept him sidelines for the first eight games of that campaign. While he ultimately returned to the field, his production wasn't the same as it had been when he was healthy in years past.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025-26 season, there was a lot of skepticism about whether the football community would see McCaffrey's vintage form ever again, or if the injuries would cause him to never return to that version of himself.

But he proved any doubters wrong during the 2025-26 campaign. McCaffrey finished second in carries (311), had 1,202 rushing yards, 102 catches, 924 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns (10 rushing and 7 receiving) during the regular season.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

And McCaffrey's resurgent season has ended with him winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors, which is taking place on February 5.

While McCaffrey's award win is big news, his wife, Olovia Culpo, is catching just as much attention on the red carpet.

Olivia Culpo attending The Fashion Awards 2023 | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Olivia Culpo Turns Heads With Dress at NFL Honors

The NFL's X account posted a video of McCaffrey and Culpo arriving on the red carpet. McCaffrey is looking suave as ever in a black suit while Culpo is rocking a white dress, a matching white purse, and a slick-back bun.

.@CMC_22 and Olivia Culpo have arrived 🤩



NFL Honors on NBC/NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/s5cSZ3nurB — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

It's amazing to think that Culpo isn't too far removed from having a child.

But the happy couple decided to make this a date night and didn't bring their little one along, so that they would enjoy McCaffrey's award win between them.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

