Truth behind Shedeur Sanders’ viral ‘entourage’ in Browns debut
Shedeur Sanders was electric in his first NFL preseason game as the Cleveland Browns starter. His entrance to the stadium was also just as electric. Now, we learned the truth about his “entourage” who rolled up dressed in “Legendary” gear with the quarterback.
Sanders, who is the son of Deion Sanders, slid to the 5th round of the NFL draft after expecting to go in round 1 out of the Colorado Buffaleos. He sure looked like a first-rounder in last Friday’s game at the Carolina Panthers, going 14 of 23 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was also the NFL’s most watched preseason game because of him in a decade.
That’s the star power the 23-year-old brings to the game. Just listen to these young Philadelphia Eagles fans going crazy for him during a joint team practice.
His epic entrance is still being talked about, and now we know more as an 8th-year veteran on the team Tony Brown was actually the guy walking in with him with his speaker blasting Shedeur’s music.
Brown plays cornerback for the Browns and says he wants to act like a mentor to Shedeur and has so much respect for his dad.
He certainly helped create a lot of buzz with this scene.
Unfortuntely, it doesn’t look like Shedeur will start this Saturday vs. the Eagles as an oblique injury suffered during practice will likely keep him sidelined and we won’t get another viral starter entrance.
