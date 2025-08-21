Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel is trash-talking QB battle we need in the NFL
No offense to Week 1 starter Joe Flacco, the real entertainment is Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel.
And we love it.
Everyone in professional sports is too nice these days. So thank you to Cleveland Browns forgotten rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, chosen in the third round, for adding a little spice to the mix during the NFL preseason, and hyped rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, the most ever talked about fifth round pick in the history of the league, for finally clapping back when pressed on the former Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners star's comments on being a "competitor vs. entertainer."
RELATED: $131M nuclear Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks ready to return this season
In an exchange at Browns practice, Sanders, on track to play in the Browns' final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, responded to Gabriel's dig. "Did I believe him?," Sanders pondered when apparently the two chatted about it on the plane ride home. "I mean I feel like you're trying to start something... I don't know, and that's not on me... That's not going to change my life in any way."
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders gives 40-year-old Joe Flacco hilarious 'dad' compliment
Here's the full exchange below.
Sanders, who of course amassed a NIL fortune and high profile under the tutelage of his hype-building expert father and Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, should not like Gabriel. And Gabriel shouldn't like Sanders.
They're competing for the same job: the most coveted job in the NFL and possibly American professional sports.
Famously, Steve Young and Joe Montana hated each other as they vied for QB1 for the San Francisco 49ers. Brett Favre gave Aaron Rodgers the cold shoulder throughout his Green Bay Packers tenure as soon as he was drafted, always teasing retirement before Favre was finally forced out. Montana, who won four Super Bowls, was shipped off to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Both Gabriel and Sanders want what Flacco has, the starting quarterback position for the Browns. Flacco, 40, is a legendarily nice guy and great locker room presence. But don't kid yourself. The Super Bowl winning quarterback wants to keep his job and prove all the doubters wrong.
Heck, even the Browns' $230 million mistake Deshaun Watson still believes he can be a Pro-Bowl level starting quarterback in the NFL.
We didn't even mention Super Bowl winning backup Kenny Pickett, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, and is a former first-round pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was originally supposed to compete with Flacco for the starting job before Sanders and Gabriel showed up.
So that's five quarterbacks desperate for one of the most coveted jobs in America.
News alert. There's a good chance they won't like each other.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat