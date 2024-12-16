Gracie Hunt shares rare bikini bombshell from tropical vacation with boyfriend
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt was absent from the team's game this weekend, but it was for a quick getaway from the winter cold.
Gracie and her boyfriend Cody Keith, who were sharing "postgame shenanigans" on the field at Arrowhead Stadium just over two weeks ago, jetted off for a tropical vacation during Week 15 of the NFL season.
Keith posted a photo from the getaway with Gracie looking stunning in an all-black bikini in the crystal clear water. The couple was all smiles for the rare photo.
MORE: Gracie Hunt’s tropical minidress stunner destroys freezing Chiefs game alternative
Keith shared the candid snap with his followers on Instagram.
Gracie went IG official with Keith earlier this summer and they are still going strong -- so are the Chiefs, who became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.
MORE: Gracie Hunt’s breathtaking black ‘Transformers’ minidress fit
Cody Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
As for the Chiefs, they picked up a big win over the Cleveland Browns to advance to 13-1 on the season.
