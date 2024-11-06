Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens shares rare selfie photodump
Vanessa Hudgens isn't as active as she used to be on social media. After all, she has mom duties to keep up with, and those tend to be more important than flexing for the 'Gram.
But, this week, Hudgens, who is married to MLB free agent Cole Tucker, returned to IG with a rare selfie photodump.
Hudgens shared several photos with her followers in a variety of fits and hairstyles.
"Miss rarely takes pics any more," she captioned the photodump.
Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in November 2020 after being spotted holding hands in public and went IG official on Valentine's Day a few months later.
The two met in an unlikely way, with Hudgens revealing she slid into his DMs after they met on a Zoom meditation group. She revealed the information during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."
"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continues. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
During his time in MLB, Tucker has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and, most recently, Los Angeles Angeles.
