Colorado football superfan Ms. Peggy has wholesome moments with Shedeur, Buffs stars
The No. 23 Colorado football team is gearing up for the Alamo Bowl against the No. 17 BYU Cougars in San Antonio. The game is set to go down on Saturday, December 28.
For the bowl game, the Buffs will have a very special guest in attendance: 100-year-old Colorado superfan Peggy Coppom, who is known as Miss Peggy.
Miss Peggy was flown to San Antonio by Deion Sanders so she could take in the full experience. She has been attending Colorado football games since the 1940s and has been embraced by Coach Prime and the team.
While in San Antonio, Ms. Peggy is getting the full VIP experience, spending time with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his brother, Buffs safety Shilo Sanders.
Colorado has been sharing videos of Ms. Pegyg's most wholesome moments ahead of the game.
While Ms. Peggy was having the time of her life, Shilo joked that there were rumors she raised Ralphie, the program's live Buffalo mascot.
And for the pep rally, Coach Prime brought Ms. Peggy on stage to share a little message that fired up the Buffs faithful.
What an amazing gesture by the Colorado football program and Coach Prime, and an amazing experience for Ms. Peggy.
The last hurrah for the No. 23 Buffs against the No. 17 Cougars goes down at the Alamodome on Saturday, December 28. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
It will be the final time the brothers get to suit up under Coach Prime before bolting to the NFL, where Shedeur is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
