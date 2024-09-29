Colorado football team hired locker room DJ to celebrate big road win over UCF
The Colorado football team entered Saturday's game against UCF as 13.5-point underdogs on the road, but that didn't stop them from marching into FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando and laying a 48-21 beatdown on the previously undefeated UCF Knights.
Two-way star Travis Hunter had an incredible day with nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown while adding an interception on defense and striking the Heisman pose.
MORE: Travis Hunter fiancée Leanne Lenee rocks custom corset, white miniskirt
Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, had a strong outing of his own with 290 passing yards, three touchdowns, and only one interception.
After the game, the Buffs celebrated as only a Deion Sanders-coached team can do.
MORE: Travis Hunter trolls Richard Sherman with strong fashion statement
While they couldn't get a private locker room concert from rap star Babyface Ray or have BigXthaPlug pull up to perform, they did the next best thing.
It appears Coach Prime hired DJ Radio Jamez to set up his booth in the locker room and spin tracks for the team to vibe out to.
Even the security guards were getting in on the fun.
Coach Prime and Colorado now sit at 4-1 on the season and enter a by week. The team will return to action on Saturday, October 12, against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Last season, Colorado started the season 3-0 before a collapse in Big 12 play, finishing the season with a 4-8 record.
They'll hope the bye week can allow them to reset and gear up for a strong run to finish the year.
