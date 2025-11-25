Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon gets insanely close to field in new camera angle
It’s one thing to see an owner on the sidelines or super excited getting into their team during a game. It’s another to see Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon wearing a headset like she’s a coach and getting as close to the field as she did last Sunday in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
There’s no arguing it’s working for Carlie Irsay-Gordon and the Colts as they are 8-3 on the season and she revitalized the career of quarterback Daniel Jones bringing him in after his failures with the New York Giants.
Irsay-Gordon is the 45-year-old daughter of the late owner Jim Irsay. She’s very hands on with the team — she even had a scary micromanaging quote — and listens into play calls to better understand what’s going on and to see where improvements can be made.
She also certainly stands out with her head-turning fits at games like below.
She stood out for another reason during last Sunday’s overtime defeat in Kansas City. Just look how close she is to the field in this new camera angle.
The players have all said they love her style even though they’ve never seen anything like it:
“Somebody asked me, is she micromanaging? I’m like, ‘No, man.’ She’s genuinely just trying to learn and educate herself on the whole complexity of being an NFL owner,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. told ESPN.
The game is changing, and the Colts boss lady is showing a different way to do things.
