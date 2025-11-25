The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon gets insanely close to field in new camera angle

The 45-year-old Indianapolis boss is seen nearly on the field during the team’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks off the field Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6.
Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks off the field Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s one thing to see an owner on the sidelines or super excited getting into their team during a game. It’s another to see Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon wearing a headset like she’s a coach and getting as close to the field as she did last Sunday in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s no arguing it’s working for Carlie Irsay-Gordon and the Colts as they are 8-3 on the season and she revitalized the career of quarterback Daniel Jones bringing him in after his failures with the New York Giants.

Irsay-Gordon is the 45-year-old daughter of the late owner Jim Irsay. She’s very hands on with the team — she even had a scary micromanaging quote — and listens into play calls to better understand what’s going on and to see where improvements can be made.

RELATED: Jessica Pegula net worth feels wildly modest with billionaire Bills owner father

Carlie Irsay-Gordo
Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks the sideline Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She also certainly stands out with her head-turning fits at games like below.

Carlie Irsay-Gordo
Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon takes notes on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

She stood out for another reason during last Sunday’s overtime defeat in Kansas City. Just look how close she is to the field in this new camera angle.

The players have all said they love her style even though they’ve never seen anything like it:

“Somebody asked me, is she micromanaging? I’m like, ‘No, man.’ She’s genuinely just trying to learn and educate herself on the whole complexity of being an NFL owner,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. told ESPN.

The game is changing, and the Colts boss lady is showing a different way to do things.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
Carlie Irsay-Gordon talks to Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News