The Athlete Lifestyle logo

44-year-old Carlie Irsay-Gordon becomes new Colts owner-CEO as sisters' roles shared

Jim Irsay's three daughters will each serve in an executive role along with their ownership stake, but Irsay-Gordon will be the new CEO.

Matthew Graham

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been known to walk the sidelines with a headset on during Indianapolis Colts games.

Now after the passing of her father Jim Irsay, the 44-year-old former competitive rider is officially the new principal owner and CEO.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills have stealthy reaction to Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding photo

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Her two sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, will also have an ownership stake and assume executive roles. Foyt will serve as owner and executive vice president, and Jackson owner and chief brand officer, as well as president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.

The three sisters have sole ownership of the Colts, valued at $4.8 billion, with their grandfather, Robert Irsay, famously sneaking out of Baltimore to relocate the team to Indianapolis in 1984. Jim Irsay took over the club after his passing in 1997.

RELATED: Who is Aaron Rodgers' possible secret wife Brittani?

Irsay-Gordon interned for the franchise while attending Skidmore College, first joining the club as vice president in 2008 while getting doctorate in clinical psychology.

She has three children with husband Zach Gordon.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
Robert Scheer-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business