44-year-old Carlie Irsay-Gordon becomes new Colts owner-CEO as sisters' roles shared
Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been known to walk the sidelines with a headset on during Indianapolis Colts games.
Now after the passing of her father Jim Irsay, the 44-year-old former competitive rider is officially the new principal owner and CEO.
Her two sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, will also have an ownership stake and assume executive roles. Foyt will serve as owner and executive vice president, and Jackson owner and chief brand officer, as well as president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.
The three sisters have sole ownership of the Colts, valued at $4.8 billion, with their grandfather, Robert Irsay, famously sneaking out of Baltimore to relocate the team to Indianapolis in 1984. Jim Irsay took over the club after his passing in 1997.
Irsay-Gordon interned for the franchise while attending Skidmore College, first joining the club as vice president in 2008 while getting doctorate in clinical psychology.
She has three children with husband Zach Gordon.
