44-year-old Carlie Irsay-Gordon has scary micromanaging quote as new Colts owner

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen were already on the hot seat. The new Colts owner still plans to listen to playcalling during games.

Matthew Graham

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jerry Jones might have some competition as the most meddlesome owner in the NFL.

New Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who will now take the lead as team principal from her late father Jim Irsay, who won a Super Bowl with Hall of Fame quarterback turned media mogul Peyton Manning, was asked about resurfaced clips and photos about listening to playcalls from the sidelines during games.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, are also part owners too, along with having executive roles, it's clear that Irsay-Gordon, only 44, will be the head honcho. That's great news for her, but it might be horrible news for general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.

When asked if the mother of three still plans to listen to playcalling during games, she said absolutely.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
June 10, 2025: Kalen Jackson, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, and Casey Foyt smile for a photo during their introductory press conference. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about?’”

“I would suggest it for anyone else that has to pay head coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake.”

“It is such a complex organism, a football team, and how it operates. You could say, ‘That person ran that route wrong.’ [I'm] learning; ‘Oh, someone tagged the wrong receiver and it wasn’t really the player’s fault, it was the person that called it.”

As we noted yesterday, Irsay-Gordon first officially joined the Colts as an intern while attending Skidmore College. Her first official role was as vice president in 2008 while she also pursued a doctorate degree in clinical psychology.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

So while having no coaching or general manager experience whatsoever, she might know how to read people well possibly.

The quote has gone viral since yesterday, with most fans predicting it to be an awful omen. Some, though, have come to her defense that it's a savvy way to assess leadership of the complex organism.

Now that complex organism, at least the Colts, is all hers.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

