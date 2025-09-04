The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jessica Pegula net worth feels wildly modest with billionaire Bills owner father

The professional tennis star and daughter of Terry Pegula has made her own money, but nothing even close to what her dad has.

Matt Ryan

Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after beating Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after beating Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jessica Pegula is the No. 4 ranked women’s tennis player in the world. She’s also the daughter of billionaire Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula. While most know her for her tennis as she’s made a run at the US Open yet again, she comes from wealth. Her own wealth, however, may be surprising.

The 31-year-old Pegula grew up in Buffalo, New York, where her dad purchased the Buffalo Sabres NHL team in 2011 and the Bills in 2014. He’s currently worth some $9.3 billion according to Forbes.

Terry’s under scrutiny by New York tax payers for the Bills’ new costly $2.1B stadium, but also for his $100M yacht parked outside the US Open to watch his daughter play.

Terry’s daughter takes center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday vs. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year’s finals that Sabalenka won. She’s trying to add to her own net worth that’s surprisingly small compared to her dad’s.

RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift

Jessica has made an estimated $19 million in prize money

Jessica Pegul
Jessica Pegula (USA) holds up the NBO championship trophy after defeating Amanda Anisimova (not pictured) in the women's final at Sobeys Stadium. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

She turned pro in 2009 and has been playing professionally for 16 years. She’s won nine WTA tournaments and seven doubles tournaments. Jessica was paid $1.8M for her second place finish in the 2024 US Open.

She has her own skincare company her husband works for

Taylor Gahagen worked for Jessica’s dad at Pegula Sports and Entertainment back in 2013 before he met her in 2015. She’d launch her skincare company Ready 24 in 2018 and Gahagen is the Vice President of the company. It’s aimed at those with an active lifestyle.

They also founded A Lending Paw together which is a charity supporting rescue dogs.

She has several long-standing endorsement deals

Adidas and Yonex stand out for her tennis, but has others like jewelry brands, hotel and hospitality, and an audit tax and advisory firm.

So how much is the daughter of a multi-billionaire worth herself?

Estiamtes put her with all her career earnings and endorsements to be about $13 million. That means she’s worth 1.3 percent of her father on her own.

She still gets the perks of having a billionaire father like using the private jet and all, but it’s shockingly nothing compared to him. And she’ll still take the subway.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Business