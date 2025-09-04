Jessica Pegula net worth feels wildly modest with billionaire Bills owner father
Jessica Pegula is the No. 4 ranked women’s tennis player in the world. She’s also the daughter of billionaire Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula. While most know her for her tennis as she’s made a run at the US Open yet again, she comes from wealth. Her own wealth, however, may be surprising.
The 31-year-old Pegula grew up in Buffalo, New York, where her dad purchased the Buffalo Sabres NHL team in 2011 and the Bills in 2014. He’s currently worth some $9.3 billion according to Forbes.
Terry’s under scrutiny by New York tax payers for the Bills’ new costly $2.1B stadium, but also for his $100M yacht parked outside the US Open to watch his daughter play.
Terry’s daughter takes center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday vs. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year’s finals that Sabalenka won. She’s trying to add to her own net worth that’s surprisingly small compared to her dad’s.
RELATED: Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift
Jessica has made an estimated $19 million in prize money
She turned pro in 2009 and has been playing professionally for 16 years. She’s won nine WTA tournaments and seven doubles tournaments. Jessica was paid $1.8M for her second place finish in the 2024 US Open.
She has her own skincare company her husband works for
Taylor Gahagen worked for Jessica’s dad at Pegula Sports and Entertainment back in 2013 before he met her in 2015. She’d launch her skincare company Ready 24 in 2018 and Gahagen is the Vice President of the company. It’s aimed at those with an active lifestyle.
They also founded A Lending Paw together which is a charity supporting rescue dogs.
She has several long-standing endorsement deals
Adidas and Yonex stand out for her tennis, but has others like jewelry brands, hotel and hospitality, and an audit tax and advisory firm.
So how much is the daughter of a multi-billionaire worth herself?
Estiamtes put her with all her career earnings and endorsements to be about $13 million. That means she’s worth 1.3 percent of her father on her own.
She still gets the perks of having a billionaire father like using the private jet and all, but it’s shockingly nothing compared to him. And she’ll still take the subway.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad