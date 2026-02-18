Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Kyle Has 2 Word Reaction After Canada’s Olympics OT Win

The Canadian men's hockey team advanced to the semifinals of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 18.

However, their 4-3victory over Czechia did not come without adversity or stress for Canada's devoted fans.

Connor McDavid of Canada | Mike Segar/Reuters via Imagn Images

Canada was losing 2-1 after the first period ended. They then evened up the score in the second period before falling behind 3-2 in the third, with just a few minutes left to play.

Ultimately, Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki evened up the score with less than four minutes of regulation remaining to keep Canada in the fight.

WHEN HIS COUNTRY NEEDED HIM MOST, NICK SUZUKI DELIVERED. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LKLlElEXpK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Canada was able to ride the momentum from this late goal by another one scored less than two minutes into the sudden-death overtime period by Vegas Golden Knights standout Mitch Marner.

Superstar forward Connor McDavid didn't score any goals in this game. But he did assist on two of them for Team Canada and was otherwise integral to them advancing to the semifinals.

Connor McDavid of Canada | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Connor McDavid's Wife Lauren Says It All With 2 Words After Canada's Nailbiting Olympics Win

McDavid has had the unconditional support of his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, throughout these Olympic Games.

She has been supporting him in person and flexing some awesome outfits throughout her time in Italy.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

In the wake of Wednesday's win, Lauren Kyle posted a photo to her Instagram story where the photo pictured Team Canada celebrating on the ice with the final score showing on the stadium scoreboard.

"Holy moly!! 🇨🇦🤍❤️," the post was captioned.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 18 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Those two words speak to how stressful this was for McDavid, his wife, and the rest of Canada's massive support. Now they'll be playing in the semifinals on February 20.

