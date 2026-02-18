Sidney Crosby’s GF Kathy Leutner Turns Heads in Bold Turtleneck Amid Canada Scare

Many feel like the Canadian men's hockey team should be considered the favorites to win gold at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The team is loaded with superstars, including Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby, who became the country's leading scorer at the Winter Olympics among NHL players by scoring his 16th point earlier in the Olympics.

Sidney Crosby of Canada. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Canada was also considered a favorite to win (or at the very least medal) at the Beijing 2022 games, but were upset by Sweden in the quarterfinal and ultimately finished in sixth place.

Canada is facing Czechia in the quarterfinal on February 18 and finds itself facing similar adversity. They're losing 2-1 after the first period.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sidney Crosby has the support of his longtime girlfriend, Kathy Leutner. They met in 2008 after being introduced by a mutual friend and have been together ever since, despite never getting married.

Both Crosby and Leutner keep a low profile when it comes to social media. And because of this, it initially wasn't known whether Leutner was in Italy supporting Crosby is person.

Kathy Leutner | IMAGO / WENN

Kathy Leutner Causes Stir in Turtleneck Before Canada Olympics Game

However, it's now clear that Leutner is indeed in Italy, after Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, added a photo of her and many other Team Canada WAGs to her Instagram story on February 18.

Leutner is seen on the far left, wearing a cream-colored turtleneck sweater.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 18 Instagram post. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

McDavid's wife is sitting two spots to the left of Leutner.

All of these women are surely stressing out right now, given that Canada is close to being upset in the quarterfinals for a second straight Olympics.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

