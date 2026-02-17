Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Kyle Wows With Elegant Outfit Amid Canada Olympics Bye

There haven't been many big surprises within the men's hockey field at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games to this point.

All of the world's top teams are still in the competition as the quarterfinal matchups are finalized. Czechia and Denmark are facing each other in the qualification play-off on Tuesday morning, while Sweden and Latvia compete later in the day. The winners of these games will play Team Canada and Team USA in the quarterfinal.

Connor McDavid of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Turns Heads With Daring Outfit at Canada Olympics Game

The most impressive offensive showing at this point came from Canada, when they dominated France by a score of 10-2 on February 15.

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid scored one goal and assisted on two others in that win, adding to what has been an extremely impressive Olympics showing to this point for one of the world's best active players.

Connor McDavid of Canada | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

RELATED: Sidney Crosby's Girlfriend Kathy Leutner In Spotlight After Canada Olympics Record

McDavid isn't alone in Italy, as his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, has been by his side and supporting him throughout these preliminary rounds.

Lauren Kyle has amassed her own following on social media, largely because of her fashion sense.

Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

RELATED: Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Causes Stir in Red Outfit at Canada Olympics Debut

Connor McDavid's Wife Lauren Kyle Turns Heads With Flowing Blouse at Olympics

Lauren Kyle has already caught attention with her red Team Canada-themed outfits at these Olympics.

But she switched things up during Canada's off-day on February 17, which was shown by the pink blouse and blue jeans that she displayed on her Instagram story Tuesday morning.

Lauren Kyle McDavid. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

It seems that Lauren Kyle is capitalizing on some nice sunny weather in Italy today with this outfit. Hopefully, she can enjoy the day stress-free before what's sure to be an intense few days as Canada goes for gold.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex