Sidney Crosby's Girlfriend Kathy Leutner In Spotlight After Canada Olympics Record

The Canadian men's hockey team produced an extremely impressive performance during their Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics game against France on February 15, beating Team France by a score of 10-2.

It was an offensive flurry for Canada, and one of the most legendary players in NHL history had a particularly effective day.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

38-year-old Canadian forward Sidney Crosby scored one goal and assisted on two others during the huge win.

As a result, Crosby amassed 16 career Olympic points. This surpassed Canadian icon Jarome Iginla as the country's leading scorer at the Winter Olympics among NHL players.

Crosby is an extremely private man and does not have social media channels. However, his relationship with Sports Illustrated model Kathy Leutner is still very well-known.

Crosby and Leutner met in 2008 after being introduced by a mutual friend. While they're been together ever since, the couple is not married.

Kathy Leutner | IMAGO / WENN

Kathy Leutner Draws Attention Amid Sidney Crosby Olympics Points Record

Like Crosby, Leutner is very private and does not have social media. She also only rarely attends her boyfriend's games.

However, Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, included Leutner in an Instagram collage (Lautner is on the left in the collage's fourth photo) from February of 2025.

It's pretty impressive that Crosby and Leutner have managed to keep such a low profile over the years, given how big of a global star Crosby is.

It's also unclear whether Leutner is supporting Crosby and Team Canada at these Winter Olympic Games. Even if she isn't there in person, she's surely showing Crosby a ton of support from wherever she's at.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) embraces girlfriend Kathy Leutner | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Given that this will likely be Crosby's last Olympics, Team Canada is trying to conclude his international career with another gold medal.

