Connor McDavid's wife Lauren has perfect reaction to Oilers star's new contract

Edmonton Oilers fans were freaking out that the Canadian superstar hadn't signed an extension. His wife Lauren summed up their emotions

Matthew Graham

June 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) takes the ice before game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
June 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) takes the ice before game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Not only did Edmonton Oilers fans breathe a huge sigh of relief, but it was probably all of Canada that can now rest easy.

The best player of his generation, Connor McDavid, signed an extension with the Oilers for an additional two years that averages an annual salary of $12.5 million. Given the deals that other superstars get in North American professional sports leagues, it feels like the steal of the century.

Connor McDavid, Lauren Kyle McDavid
Jun 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-Imagn Images

The Canadian hero McDavid, 28, has been agonizingly close to winning the Stanley Cup the last two seasons, losing both times to the Florida Panthers. So many were worried that the five-time NHL First-Team All-Star would take his talents to the United States to chase the league's ultimate prize, but he decided to stay put, with Edmonton controlling his services for another three seasons.

Lauren McDavid, Lauren Kyle McDavid, Connor McDavid
June 20, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle are pictured on the red carpet of the 2018 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A big reason might have to do with his Edmonton-local wife Lauren, who he met in 2016 on a blind date set up by her cousin, McDavid's former teammate, Luke Gazdic.

Connor McDavid, Lauren McDavid, Lauren Kyle McDavid
IMAGO/SOPA Images

Mrs. McDavid has opened up a swanky speakeasy bar in town, as well as runs an interior design business. Needless to say she has major roots, so it would have been especially hard for her to pick up and move to another country, let alone another city.

The fashion influencer to boot reacted on social media in the simplest, most perfect way possible with two heart emojis, naturally in Oilers colors.

Lauren McDavid, Connor McDavid, Lauren Kyle McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren reacts to her husband's extension with the Edmonton Oilers. / Lauren Kyle McDavid/Instagram

The NHL WAG and her megastar husband's journey now continues in Edmonton, where Canadians hope he can deliver the country's first Cup since the Montreal Canadians in 1993.

McDavid put it best on his social media handle, "Our journey here continues."

"Oh Canada," thank gosh.

Lauren McDavid, Connor McDavid
@laurenkyle1/Instagram

