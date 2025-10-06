Connor McDavid's wife Lauren has perfect reaction to Oilers star's new contract
Not only did Edmonton Oilers fans breathe a huge sigh of relief, but it was probably all of Canada that can now rest easy.
The best player of his generation, Connor McDavid, signed an extension with the Oilers for an additional two years that averages an annual salary of $12.5 million. Given the deals that other superstars get in North American professional sports leagues, it feels like the steal of the century.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's net worth: How much does the Edmonton Oilers superstar earn?
The Canadian hero McDavid, 28, has been agonizingly close to winning the Stanley Cup the last two seasons, losing both times to the Florida Panthers. So many were worried that the five-time NHL First-Team All-Star would take his talents to the United States to chase the league's ultimate prize, but he decided to stay put, with Edmonton controlling his services for another three seasons.
RELATED: McDavid's wife flaunts bachelorette stunner missing hubby's Stanley Cup Finals
A big reason might have to do with his Edmonton-local wife Lauren, who he met in 2016 on a blind date set up by her cousin, McDavid's former teammate, Luke Gazdic.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren sizzles in freezing worst date ever with husband
Mrs. McDavid has opened up a swanky speakeasy bar in town, as well as runs an interior design business. Needless to say she has major roots, so it would have been especially hard for her to pick up and move to another country, let alone another city.
The fashion influencer to boot reacted on social media in the simplest, most perfect way possible with two heart emojis, naturally in Oilers colors.
The NHL WAG and her megastar husband's journey now continues in Edmonton, where Canadians hope he can deliver the country's first Cup since the Montreal Canadians in 1993.
McDavid put it best on his social media handle, "Our journey here continues."
"Oh Canada," thank gosh.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup