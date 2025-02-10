Cooper DeJean shares special moment with gf Steph Wilfawn after Eagles Super Bowl win
Cooper DeJean had a lot to celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious from Super Bowl LIX after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and the Eagles defensive star played a key role in the Birds' championship triumph. He even got to share the exciting milestone with his girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, as the confetti dropped.
Wilfawn shared an Instagram Story on Monday, December 10 showing her embracing DeJean, 22, soon after the Super Bowl ended. She was still dressed in the stunning custom-high knee boots, which had DeJean's name written on them, that she wore while watching the game at the Caesars Superdome.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's adorable daughter Jada calls daddy 'her favorite' after Super Bowl win
DeJean has a huge play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX.
The rookie intercepted Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran the ball back for an Eagles touchdown. This cemented a dominant performance by the Eagles defense, who held the Chiefs to zero points in the first half.
This marked the Eagles' second-ever Super Bowl victory and their fourth appearance under owner Jeffrey Lurie, who purchased the team in 1994. Much like most of his decisions for the franchise, signing DeJean paid off hugely for his team's success.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl