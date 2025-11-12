Cooper Flagg’s mom Kelly clarifies feelings on Nico Harrison firing
The Dallas Mavericks moved on from General Manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday, just nine months after the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Earllier in the day, Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg’s mom Kelly Flagg appeared to weigh in on the firing. She clarified her repost this evening.
At 3-8, it’s been a rough start for the Mavs while Doncic and the Lakers are 8-3 and he’s tearing up the NBA at a historic level averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
Doncic himself posted a Lakers flex after Harrison was fired, while Kelly reposted an angry fan’s post about Harrison being a distraction to the team.
RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic greets Dodgers champs with one shockingly as tall as him
Later on Tuesday night, Kelly clarified what she meant: “Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico. It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down,” she said. “It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead.”
RELATED: Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace?
Here’s the moment she and the fan were referring to with P.J. Washington shooting free throws in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena amid the “Fire Nico!” chants.
While Flagg has been a no-brainer No. 1 pick, it’s hard to argue the Doncic trade has worked out when the key piece of it in Anthony Davis has barely played since.
Flagg’s mom may not have meant it about Harrison, but Mavs fans are certainly making it about him and the fact they let a generational player in Doncic get away.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss