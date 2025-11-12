The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cooper Flagg’s mom Kelly clarifies feelings on Nico Harrison firing

The No. 1 overall pick’s mother says what she intended with her repost on social media after the general manager was fired.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks moved on from General Manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday, just nine months after the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Earllier in the day, Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg’s mom Kelly Flagg appeared to weigh in on the firing. She clarified her repost this evening.

At 3-8, it’s been a rough start for the Mavs while Doncic and the Lakers are 8-3 and he’s tearing up the NBA at a historic level averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Doncic himself posted a Lakers flex after Harrison was fired, while Kelly reposted an angry fan’s post about Harrison being a distraction to the team.

Nico Harriso
Nico Harrison lasted nine months in Dallas after trading Luka Doncic. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Later on Tuesday night, Kelly clarified what she meant: “Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico. It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down,” she said. “It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead.”

Here’s the moment she and the fan were referring to with P.J. Washington shooting free throws in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena amid the “Fire Nico!” chants.

While Flagg has been a no-brainer No. 1 pick, it’s hard to argue the Doncic trade has worked out when the key piece of it in Anthony Davis has barely played since.

Flagg’s mom may not have meant it about Harrison, but Mavs fans are certainly making it about him and the fact they let a generational player in Doncic get away.

Luka Donci
Luka in a Mavs uniform was once a realty. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

