Cooper Flagg rocks Mavericks uniform for first time that’s not his Duke jersey number
As expected Cooper Flagg went No. 1overall in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, for the first time he’s rocking his new uniform with a number that’s different than his Duke Blue Devils one.
The 18-year-old dominated Team USA in a pre-Olympics scrimmage and then won every “Player of the Year” award in his one season at Duke that included a trip to the Final Four.
Flagg signed a 4-year, $62.7 rookie deal with the Mavs, but will make a ton in endorsements like New Balance and Gatorade. In fact, it’s expected he will be a billionaire by a crazy age.
Flagg was a miracle to the Mavs who only had a 1.8 percent chance to win the draft lottery — and the team needed it after the disastrous departure of beloved Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, for the first time, meet No. 32 in a Mavs jersey.
RELATED: Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace at the 2025 NBA Draft?
RELATED: Wings superstar Paige Bueckers supports Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg in Nike fit
Flagg wore No. 2 while with Duke, but was No. 32 in high school. He won state titles with Nokomis Regional High School in Maine and Montverde Academy in Florida before graduating a year early to go to Duke.
He’s about to take the NBA by storm as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. Mavs fans gotta love seeing this uniform. Welcome to the Cooper Flagg Era in Dallas.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit