Creepy Jim Harbaugh peeking from Chargers sidelines goes instantly viral
Jim Harbaugh is known to be quirky, even a bit odd, but the dude knows how to win at every level of football.
It seems like the Los Angeles Chargers head coach is embracing his inner weird at 61, or least the team's official social media account is.
RELATED: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh makes dramatic uniform change to make players happy
Originally posted on the Chargers X handle, it has already gained steam for it's delightful "huh." Like, what is the former Michigan Wolverines and San Francisco 49ers head coach doing?
And at this point, does it even matter? The former NFL quarterback won a national championship at Michigan. He came agonizingly close to winning a Super Bowl, losing to his slightly older brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.
RELATED: 62-year-old Ravens head coach John Harbaugh squats insane amount of weight
As one keen observer pointed out, the creepy peeking from the black curtain is reminiscent of Jack Nicholson's famous character in "The Shining."
Entering his second season with the Chargers, Harbaugh seems to want to install more of a balanced attack around franchise QB and analytics nerds favorite Justin Herbert, looking to make good on a massive $262.5 million extension, $193.7 fully guaranteed.
Apparently Harbaugh wants to to watch his team do it behind the black curtain like the "Wizard of Oz."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip