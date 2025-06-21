62-year-old Ravens head coach John Harbaugh squats insane amount of weight
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh definitely doesn’t skip leg day. While his players are working out in the offseason, the 62-year-old coach showed he can squat an impressive amount himself.
Usually, we are left impressed with the amount of weight NFL players can do in the gym like Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley’s insane squat workout. But an older coach?
John is the older brother of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, but unlike Jim, he’d never make it as a player to the NFL. He was, however, a standout at Miami University in Ohio and graduated in 1984. He’s been the Ravans coach since 2008 and won a Super Bowl in 2013 over his brother’s San Francisco 49ers.
On Saturday, a video clip surfaced of John hitting the squat rack with 405 pounds on it.
That’s not just once, but eight times as well! That has to inspire his players. No excuses.
The Ravens fell short of the Super Bowl in the AFC divisional round to the Buffalo Bills in a heartbreaker last season.
If they take after their coach in the offseason, they’ll be right in the mix again next season.
