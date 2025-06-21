The Athlete Lifestyle logo

62-year-old Ravens head coach John Harbaugh squats insane amount of weight

The Baltimore coach is getting his offseason workouts in, too, and definitely doesn’t skip leg day.

Matt Ryan

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh definitely doesn’t skip leg day. While his players are working out in the offseason, the 62-year-old coach showed he can squat an impressive amount himself.

Usually, we are left impressed with the amount of weight NFL players can do in the gym like Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley’s insane squat workout. But an older coach?

John is the older brother of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, but unlike Jim, he’d never make it as a player to the NFL. He was, however, a standout at Miami University in Ohio and graduated in 1984. He’s been the Ravans coach since 2008 and won a Super Bowl in 2013 over his brother’s San Francisco 49ers.

John and Jim Harbaug
John and Jim Harbaugh share a laugh / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Saturday, a video clip surfaced of John hitting the squat rack with 405 pounds on it.

That’s not just once, but eight times as well! That has to inspire his players. No excuses.

The Ravens fell short of the Super Bowl in the AFC divisional round to the Buffalo Bills in a heartbreaker last season.

If they take after their coach in the offseason, they’ll be right in the mix again next season.

John Harbaug
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

