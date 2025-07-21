Jim Harbaugh did something weird at Chargers practice and created a new meme
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh can be a strange cat sometimes, something we've seen plenty over the years.
We got our latest look at that in a video posted by the Chargers to social media on Monday from what was the team's latest practice of training camp.
The video was posted to X and showed the Chargers head coach peering through a black tarp with mouth agape while watching quarterback Justin Herbert in action.
Why is he doing that? Well, your guess is as good as ours. We can only chalk it up to Harbaugh being Harbaugh. Or, maybe he was trying to stay out of the sun? Who knows.
Here's the video, which is as funny as you'd expect it to be.
I have a strange suspicion Harbaugh just created a new meme that will be used for generations to come. And, whatever Harbaugh is doing here will be studied for years to come if he doesn't explain himself. To be honest, I'm kind of hoping he doesn't.
The Chargers were in the midst of Day 4 of training camp when sneaky Harbaugh was caught.
Los Angeles got an earlier start to training camp this year than the rest of the NFL because they'll be playing against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game later this month.
Harbaugh is entering his second season as the Chargers' head coach after taking the job in 2024.
He was wildly successful in his first season after Los Angeles unexpectedly went 11-6 and made the playoffs before being bounced in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans.
Los Angeles will now look to take another step forward in 2025, with the team having its sights set on winning the highly-competitive AFC West and at least one playoff game.
