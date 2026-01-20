Curt Cignetti's Daughter Natalie in Spotlight Sharing Private Text With Indiana Coach
The Indiana Hoosiers captured the football program's first-ever NCAA National Championship with their 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes on January 20.
While Indiana's Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza deserves a ton of credit for his fantastic performance in the championship game, Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti also put in a masterclass that was necessary for his team's school-altering win.
Cignetti was faced with a pivotal decision on fourth down in the fourth quarter when his team was leading 17-15. Indiana was on the 12-yard line and could have kicked a field goal to extend their lead to six.
Instead, Cignetti took a gamble on the 4th & 5 play; not only going for it, but calling a quarterback draw with Mendoza (who rarely had predetermined run plays called for him during the season), which ended up with a spectacular 12-yard touchdown run.
While that play didn't seal Indiana's victory, it gave them a massive two-score lead and the cushion they ultimately relied upon to beat Miami.
Natalie Cignetti's text exchange with her father resurfaces in fitting fashion
Curt Cignetti and his wife, Manette, have three children, with the youngest being named Natalie. And Natalie is making waves with a social media post she shared in the wake of her father's win.
Back in 2019, Natalie texted her father, "are you happy!!!" after he won his first Division 1 playoff game with James Madison University.
"No," her father simply replied.
This X post began blowing up after Indiana's national championship win. And Natalie took this opportunity to text her father again, this time asking the same question.
"Yes ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️," Curt Cignetti replied, with the many exclamation marks emphasizing his emotions.
Both Cignetti's have a right to be overjoyed right now.
