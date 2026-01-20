The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Curt Cignetti's Daughter Natalie in Spotlight Sharing Private Text With Indiana Coach

Natalie Cignetti is going viral for an exchange with her Indiana Hoosiers head coach father, Curt.
Grant Young
Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana HoosiersMiami (FL) Hurricanes

The Indiana Hoosiers captured the football program's first-ever NCAA National Championship with their 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes on January 20.

While Indiana's Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza deserves a ton of credit for his fantastic performance in the championship game, Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti also put in a masterclass that was necessary for his team's school-altering win.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti arrives on January 19, 2026
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti arrives prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

RELATED: Curt Cignetti earns insane bonus on top of his $93M contract for Indiana natty

Cignetti was faced with a pivotal decision on fourth down in the fourth quarter when his team was leading 17-15. Indiana was on the 12-yard line and could have kicked a field goal to extend their lead to six.

Instead, Cignetti took a gamble on the 4th & 5 play; not only going for it, but calling a quarterback draw with Mendoza (who rarely had predetermined run plays called for him during the season), which ended up with a spectacular 12-yard touchdown run.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball on January 19, 2026
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

RELATED: Fernando Mendoza shares emotional hug with mom Elsa after Indiana beats Miami

While that play didn't seal Indiana's victory, it gave them a massive two-score lead and the cushion they ultimately relied upon to beat Miami.

Natalie Cignetti's text exchange with her father resurfaces in fitting fashion

Curt Cignetti and his wife, Manette, have three children, with the youngest being named Natalie. And Natalie is making waves with a social media post she shared in the wake of her father's win.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti celebrates with his family on January 19, 2026.
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti celebrates on the field Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, after defeating the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Abella Danger cries in anguish after Miami’s heartbreaker loss to Indiana

Back in 2019, Natalie texted her father, "are you happy!!!" after he won his first Division 1 playoff game with James Madison University.

"No," her father simply replied.

This X post began blowing up after Indiana's national championship win. And Natalie took this opportunity to text her father again, this time asking the same question.

"Yes ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️," Curt Cignetti replied, with the many exclamation marks emphasizing his emotions.

Both Cignetti's have a right to be overjoyed right now.

