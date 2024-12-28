Mavericks big man trolls Suns' Jusuf Nurkic, fans after fight ejection
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns game on Friday night saw three players get ejected after an on-court scuffle involving Mavs big man Naji Marshall and Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.
Nurkic slapped Marshall after an offensive foul and Marshall retaliated by throwing a punch before the players were separated.
Fines and suspensions will likely be coming for the players involved, but Marshall is showing no remorse.
MORE: Kyrie Irving’s Hilarious Reaction to Mavericks-Suns Fight Goes Viral
After the game, he took to social media and went on a trolling spree, taking aim at Nurkic and NBA fans who started chirping at him in the comments.
Marshall started things off by changing his head on X to an image of him throwing the punch -- which didn't land.
Marshall then turned his attention to the comments section on Instagram.
If someone had something negative to say about Marshall's ability to throw a punch, he fired right back. One commentor wrote, "Weak ahh punch," mocking the Mavs big man, who responded, "So come stand in front of [one]."
MORE: Jason Kidd's Honest Admission About Fight in Mavericks-Suns Which Left 3 Ejected
Another fan wrote, "Strike [one] for Marshall, swing and a miss. These basketball players can't fight for sheeeeeeeit!"
Marshall clapped back, "Let me try on you then."
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver probably won't be too fond of those interactions and responses.
In the end, the Mavs got the last laugh, coming away with a 98-89 win over the Suns on the road to advance to 20-11 on the season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve