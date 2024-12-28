Kyrie Irving’s Hilarious Reaction to Mavericks-Suns Fight Goes Viral
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to 20-11 on the season after a much-needed win over the Phoenix Suns. The final score was 98-89 as they took the Suns down on the road in a tough environment.
To open up the second half, the Mavericks had secured quite a bit of momentum. They had built a double-digit lead. In a moment of frustration, Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic got aggressive in the paint, running over Mavericks center Daniel Gafford for an offensive foul.
Of course, Mavericks forward Naji Marshall took exception to the rough foul and stood up for his teammate. Nurkic got upset with such, and slapped Marshall. The Dallas forward then returned a punch which caused a scuffle.
PJ Washington stepped in the situation, and all three players involved ended up getting ejected. The Mavericks ended up securing a victory, but the fight caused their momentum to slip a bit and Phoenix started to work their way back into the game afterward.
The video, naturally, was reviewed by those who wanted a closer look at the situation. One fan pointed out an angle in which Kyrie Irving's reaction was shown, which went viral as his hilarious facial expression sparked some buzz online.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had quite an honest admission about the situation. Marshall stepped up to defend Gafford, then emotions ran high and he had to defend himself.
“Protecting each other, that’s what that was. Teammates, emotions can get high," Kidd said. "For our guys to protect one another, we talk about it, it was displayed tonight. It was good to see those guys protect each other. Now we move on, gotta get ready for Portland.”
The Mavericks take on the Trail Blazers on the second night of the back-to-back as they look to continue adding to their record despite Luka Doncic being sidelined with an injury.
