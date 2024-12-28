Jason Kidd's Honest Admission About Fight in Mavericks-Suns Which Left 3 Ejected
The Dallas Mavericks are 20-11 after a recent victory, and they're going to need every win they can get. They took down the Phoenix Suns 98-89 in a hard-fought battle on the first night of a back-to-back. The road contest wasn't an easy win, but it was a big one.
The Mavericks started to build some big momentum early in the second half as they were mounting a double-digit lead over the Suns. Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic began to play emotionally and physically, rolling over Mavericks center Daniel Gafford.
The physical play wasn't just whistled for an offensive foul, but Dallas forward Naji Marshall stepped up in support of his teammate. Nurkic took exception to that, slapping Marshall. The Mavericks forward then responded with a punch, which sparked a scuffle.
PJ Washington, Marshall and Nurkic were all ejected from the contest. It didn't hurt the Mavericks too badly, as they still won the game.
After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made an honest admission about the fight, breaking down why it happened.
“Protecting each other, that’s what that was. Teammates, emotions can get high," Kidd said. "For our guys to protect one another, we talk about it, it was displayed tonight. It was good to see those guys protect each other. Now we move on, gotta get ready for Portland.”
With Luka Doncic having gone down with an injury on Christmas Day, the Mavericks are facing a crucial month of play where they will need all hands on deck. The support they have for one another should spark some confidence in fans that they can come together as they look to find decent form without the superstar guard.
