3 Players Get Ejected After Fight During Mavericks-Suns Following Offensive Foul
The Dallas Mavericks have mounted a big lead over the Phoenix Suns, leading by double digits early in the second half. As the Mavericks had secured some momentum and things were going right, a scuffle ensued.
Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was backing down Mavericks forward Naji Marshall before running him over with his size. Marshall took exception to Nurkic's physicality, which led to the Suns center slapping Marshall in the face.
Of course, Marshall took exception to that and swung for a punch. A small scuffle then ensued before it was broken up. Nurkic, Marshall and PJ Washington were ejected following the situation.
Led by Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford -- with Luka Doncic set to be sidelined for a month -- the Mavericks are building a good lead and are set to finish the game strong.
The Mavericks are going to need every hand on deck and every win possible with Doncic sidelined, as a poor month could certainly throw their season off course. A win over the Suns on the road to start the Doncic-less month would be huge.
