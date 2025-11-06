Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland cause of death confirmed by officials
Tragedy struck the NFL world on Thursday morning, with news that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away at 24 years old.
"According to a spokesman for the Plano Police Department, officers responded to 'a welfare concern' at Marshawn Kneeland’s residence at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday night. They did not make contact with anyone at the residence," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.
An official statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety was released determining the cause of death after news of Kneeland's death went public.
The cause of death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
