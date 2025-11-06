Cowboys players react to Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing on social media
The Dallas Cowboys were hit with tragic news Thursday, as the team announced that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has passed away at the age of 24.
The Cowboys released a statement, saying in part that Kneeland "was a beloved teammate and member of our organization."
MORE: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland cause of death confirmed by officials
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in a statement.
"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
Shortly after the news broke of Kneeland's passing, reactions started flooding in from current Cowboys players.
MORE: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland scored a touchdown Monday night
DB Juanyeh Thomas
"Sick my stomach, my brotha man," Thomas wrote on X.
DT Perrion Winfrey
RB Phil Mafah
LB Marist Liufau
Former Cowboys players, including franchise legend Emmitt Smith, also shared their reactions to the news.
Emmitt Smith
"Heartbroken. Sending my deepest condolences to Marshawn Kneeland's family and loved ones," Smith wrote on X.
Dez Bryant
Ben DiNucci
"Man. Thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family, and everyone in the Cowboys organization. Just sad. Life is short," former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci wrote on X.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries