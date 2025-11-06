Cowboys Country

Cowboys players react to Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing on social media

Dallas Cowboys players are dealing with the unexpected passing of Marshawn Kneeland.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were hit with tragic news Thursday, as the team announced that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has passed away at the age of 24.

The Cowboys released a statement, saying in part that Kneeland "was a beloved teammate and member of our organization."

MORE: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland cause of death confirmed by officials

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in a statement.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland celebrates recovering a blocked punt for a TD against the Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland celebrates recovering a blocked punt for a TD against the Arizona Cardinals / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Shortly after the news broke of Kneeland's passing, reactions started flooding in from current Cowboys players.

MORE: Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland scored a touchdown Monday night

DB Juanyeh Thomas

"Sick my stomach, my brotha man," Thomas wrote on X.

DT Perrion Winfrey

RB Phil Mafah

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah reacts to the death of Marshawn Kneeland.
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah reacts to the death of Marshawn Kneeland. / @pcmafah - Instagram

LB Marist Liufau

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau reacts to the death of Marshawn Kneeland.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau reacts to the death of Marshawn Kneeland. / @marist_09 - Instagram

Former Cowboys players, including franchise legend Emmitt Smith, also shared their reactions to the news.

Emmitt Smith

"Heartbroken. Sending my deepest condolences to Marshawn Kneeland's family and loved ones," Smith wrote on X.

Dez Bryant

Ben DiNucci

"Man. Thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family, and everyone in the Cowboys organization. Just sad. Life is short," former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci wrote on X.

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense

Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades

List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline

3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know

Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News