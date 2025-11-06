Family of Marshawn Kneeland shares heartbreaking statement on tragic death
Dallas Cowboys Nation is in mourning on Thursday, following the tragic news that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at age 24.
Kneeland's death was announced by the Cowboys on Thursday morning, and later confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which announced an official cause of death.
It's devastating news for Kneeland's family, friends, and the entire Cowboys organization, who are currently observing the bye week for the 2025-26 NFL season. Cowboys players shared their shocked reactions to Kneeland's death on social media, and his family also released a heartbreaking statement of their own.
"The Kneeland family can confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Marshawn Kneeland," the statement begins.
"We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief. As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field -- as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend. He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired.
"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community. During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn's life and legacy."
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Marshawn Kneeland
Kneeland joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after starring at Western Michigan. Throughout his two years with the team, Kneeland has played in 18 games with four starts. He recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack throughout his career.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
